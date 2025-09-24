Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

NEW YORK

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, discussed bilateral relations and Baku's normalization process with Yerevan on Sept. 23 at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

Rashid congratulated Aliyev over the advancement in thaw between Azerbaijan and Armenia and their normalization agreement signed in Washington, a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s presidency said.

Expressing his gratitude for Rashid's congratulations, Aliyev vowed that Baku will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda, noting U.S. President Donald Trump's "special" role in the Washington meeting.

The meeting also addressed the role of the intergovernmental commission in developing relations between Baku and Baghdad as well as cooperation in energy, tourism and other fields, the statement added.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation within international organizations, including the U.N., the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.