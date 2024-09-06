Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

ROME
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

"We can establish peace in the South Caucasus. When we assess the current peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we see that this is within reach," Aliyev stated during a speech at a forum in Italy on Sept. 6.

"Agreement has been reached on about 80 percent of the text of the peace treaty. We hope the negotiations will culminate in the signing of a peace accord," he said.

Last week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed formalizing a peace treaty based on the agreed-upon points, with the unresolved issues to be discussed at a later stage.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a protracted dispute for decades over the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region and certain border demarcations, a conflict that has seen two wars and a military operation. Following a one-day military operation last year, which concluded with Azerbaijan’s victory, the two nations entered a peace process.

Iran raises concerns over Zangezur

 

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed his opposition over the Zangezur Corridor project, which aims to connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to other regions of Azerbaijan.

In a statement on social media, Araghchi underscored that any alteration of borders with neighboring countries constitutes a "red line" for Iran and is "entirely unacceptable."

His remarks followed Russia’s advocacy for maintaining open channels of communication regarding efforts to secure a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the establishment of a land corridor.

From the outset, Tehran has opposed the project, citing its aversion to "geopolitical shifts" in the Caucasus.
Iran harbors concerns that the corridor could sever Armenia’s direct land access, which is seen as a significant geopolitical implication.

Ilham Aliyev,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Benningtons death

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death
LATEST NEWS

  1. Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

    Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

  2. African literature gains increasing popularity

    African literature gains increasing popularity

  3. Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

    Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

  4. Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

    Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

  5. Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

    Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake
Recommended
Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances
New York judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election

New York judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
WORLD Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal Friday for more weapons to counter the threat from advancing Russian forces in the east of the country and Moscow's devastating missile strikes.
ECONOMY Fitch upgrades Türkiyes credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye's credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Türkiye's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from B+ to BB- on Friday.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿