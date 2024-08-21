Azerbaijan applies to join BRICS

Azerbaijan applies to join BRICS

BAKU
Azerbaijan applies to join BRICS

Azerbaijan has submitted a formal application to join the BRICS alliance, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—a move that has been welcomed by Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada announced the application during an interview with Anadolu Agency, stating, "Azerbaijan has officially applied to become a member of BRICS."

This interest in joining BRICS is outlined in a joint declaration with China, aimed at establishing a strategic partnership. The declaration, which was signed at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana last month, indicates that China supports Azerbaijan's membership bid.

Russia's backing of Azerbaijan's application was also affirmed during President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to the country on August 18-19, as reflected in a joint declaration.

Formed initially at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2006 with Brazil, Russia, India and China, BRICS has evolved into a multinational entity with the inclusion of South Africa in 2010 and additional countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in subsequent years. Over 30 countries have applied to join BRICS.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

    Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

  2. Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

    Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

  3. Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

    Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

  4. Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

    Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

  5. Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

    Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Recommended
Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant
Volcanic eruption grounds flights in New Zealand

Volcanic eruption grounds flights in New Zealand
Brazil will restrict entry to some Asian nationals

Brazil will restrict entry to some Asian nationals
Trump speaks from behind bulletproof glass

Trump speaks from behind bulletproof glass
Latest body found in Sicily yacht wreck is UKs Lynch: Italian media

Latest body found in Sicily yacht wreck is UK's Lynch: Italian media
Harris takes star turn at Democratic convention

Harris takes star turn at Democratic convention
WORLD Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Hopes were dwindling Thursday for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where fighting raged despite pressure from the United States on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.
ECONOMY Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer sentiment improved, even though slightly, in August, after declining in the previous two months, a joint survey conducted by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿