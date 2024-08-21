Azerbaijan applies to join BRICS

BAKU

Azerbaijan has submitted a formal application to join the BRICS alliance, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—a move that has been welcomed by Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada announced the application during an interview with Anadolu Agency, stating, "Azerbaijan has officially applied to become a member of BRICS."

This interest in joining BRICS is outlined in a joint declaration with China, aimed at establishing a strategic partnership. The declaration, which was signed at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana last month, indicates that China supports Azerbaijan's membership bid.

Russia's backing of Azerbaijan's application was also affirmed during President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to the country on August 18-19, as reflected in a joint declaration.

Formed initially at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2006 with Brazil, Russia, India and China, BRICS has evolved into a multinational entity with the inclusion of South Africa in 2010 and additional countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in subsequent years. Over 30 countries have applied to join BRICS.