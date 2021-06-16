Awarded composer Selçuk Tekay dies at age 68

  June 16 2021

ISTANBUL
Selçuk Tekay, one of the prominent composers of Turkish classical music, has died at the age of 68 due to a heart attack.

The news of Tekay’s death was announced by the famous artist Emel Sayın.

“I can’t find the words to say, I’m so, so sorry. May your place be heaven, Selçuk Tekay. My condolences and patience to his family and all his loved ones,” Sayın wrote on Twitter.

Working together with the foremost names of Turkish music such as Müzeyyen Senar and Zeki Müren, Tekay directed the duo’s many stage and album works as well as nearly a hundred albums of other singers.

Making a name for himself with his compositions such as “Vurgun” (Hit) and “Beraber Yürüdük Biz Bu Yollarda” (We Walked Together On These Roads), Tekay also won the Golden Butterfly Composer of the Year Award.

Well-known figures from Turkey’s entertainment, cinema and music industries shared their condolences messages upon Tekay’s death.

He was laid to rest in a ceremony held in Istanbul’s Silivrikapı cemetery with limited attendance due COVID-19 measures.

