Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

FRANKFURT, Germany
Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

Nine people died in avalanches in Austria and Italy over the weekend as heavy snow and school holidays drew skiers into the Alps, with some of the victims dying after skiing in unmarked areas despite warnings of elevated avalanche risk, police said.

On Sunday a snow plow driver in East Tirol in Austria was recovered dead after being swept away. In Oetztal a 32-year-old Chinese skier died, while in Zillertal a 17-year old male from New Zealand was buried and in Kleinwalsertal a 55-year-old German man missing since Friday was found dead.

More than a dozen avalanches were reported in the Tirol region of Austria alone and authorities had set the warning level at four on a scale of five and urged caution.

A 31-year-old German woman was killed Saturday in the South Tirol region of Italy when a snowmass broke loose at 2,200 meters (7,200 feet) near the Limo Pass some 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bolzano, the dpa news agency reported. Rescue efforts were complicated by 120-kilometer-per-hour (75-mile-per-hour) winds; her body was recovered from under 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) of snow. Another woman skiing with her was freed from the snow unharmed.

Other victims Saturday included a 29-year-old ski guide and his 33-year-old male guest who were skiing away from prepared ski runs when a snowboarder set off an avalanche above them in St. Anton in Austria. And in Kaunertal a 62-year old man was killed by another snowslide.

TÜRKIYE 10 EU members sending rescue teams upon Türkiye’s call: EU

10 EU members sending rescue teams upon Türkiye’s call: EU
LATEST NEWS

  1. 10 EU members sending rescue teams upon Türkiye’s call: EU

    10 EU members sending rescue teams upon Türkiye’s call: EU

  2. Rescue teams search for survivors in earthquake-hit area

    Rescue teams search for survivors in earthquake-hit area

  3. Parts of historical castle in Gaziantep level in earthquake

    Parts of historical castle in Gaziantep level in earthquake

  4. Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

    Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

  5. US looks for Chinese balloon debris

    US looks for Chinese balloon debris
Recommended
US looks for Chinese balloon debris

US looks for Chinese balloon debris
Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP

Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP
Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official
Ukraine says latest Russian assault on Bakhmut beaten back

Ukraine says latest Russian assault on Bakhmut beaten back
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls
WORLD Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

Nine people died in avalanches in Austria and Italy over the weekend as heavy snow and school holidays drew skiers into the Alps, with some of the victims dying after skiing in unmarked areas despite warnings of elevated avalanche risk, police said.

ECONOMY Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday criticized her successor Rishi Sunak “detrimental” tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.