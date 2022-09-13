Automotive production down 13 percent in August

ISTANBUL

Local carmakers’ production declined by 13.3 percent on an annual basis to some 93,000 units in August, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

Passenger car output, however, rose by 5.1 percent year-on-year last month.

More than 52,000 vehicles were sold on the local markets in August, marking a 13.7 percent contraction, with passenger car sales dropping 21.3 percent from a year ago to 35,200 units.

Türkiye’s passenger car imports fell by 4.5 percent on an annual basis to 24,000.

Last month, the industry delivered nearly 65,000 vehicles to foreign markets, down 21.9 percent year-on-year, generating $2.3 billion in export revenues. In the same month of last year, export revenues were $2.44 billion.

Revenues from passenger car exports fell by 1.7 percent in August from a year ago to $613 million.

In the first eight months of 2022, vehicle output increased 2.3 percent year-on-year to 833,000 units with passenger car production declining by 3 percent to 496,000

Export revenues of the industry rose by 3.7 percent in January-August compared with the same period of 2021 to $19.9 billion, but passenger car exports dropped 6.5 percent to $5.6 billion.