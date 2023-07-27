Automaker Stellantis posts record profit

Automaker Stellantis posts record profit

PARIS
Automaker Stellantis posts record profit

U.S.-European auto giant Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot, reported yesterday a record net profit in the first six months of the year, boosted by higher prices for its vehicles.

The company, whose other marques include Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge and Maserati, said its profit reached 10.9 billion euros ($12 billion) in the first half, a 37-percent increase from the same period last year.

Net sales rose 12 percent to 98.4 billion euros, driven by improved performances in Europe and North America, its main markets.

"Our outstanding performance in the first half of this year supports our long-term sustainability and our ability to achieve the bold ambitions of our Dare Forward 2030 plan," chief executive Carlos Tavares said.

The Dare Forward 2030 plan is the group's goal of having electric cars account for all of its sales in Europe and 50 percent of its sales in the United States by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, Nissan said yesterday that its net profit more than doubled in the three months to June, as a weaker yen and improving sales in Japan and North America offset declines in China.

The news came as the Japanese giant said it had agreed to invest hundreds of millions of euros in the new electric vehicle venture of France's Renault as part of a reboot of their long-running alliance.

Nissan said it saw a net profit of 105.5 billion yen ($750 million) in the fiscal first quarter, a year on year rise of 124 percent. Sales rose 37 percent to 2.9 trillion yen, even as tougher competition and a sluggish post-COVID recovery hurt its performance in China, it added.

The auto giant also raised its annual net profit forecast to 340 billion yen from its previous estimate of 315 billion yen, boosted in part by cost-cutting.

But it expects the full-year sales volume to drop 7.5 percent from its previous forecast to 3.7 million units as a result of falling sales in China.

Stellantis Group,

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

    Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

  2. Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

    Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

  3. Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

    Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

  4. Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

    Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

  5. Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56

    Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
Recommended
Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023
Apple targeted by $1 bln class action lawsuit in UK

Apple targeted by $1 bln class action lawsuit in UK
Landlords concerned over plans for tax on empty houses

Landlords concerned over plans for tax on empty houses
As West fears Tunisia collapse, hopes of bailout fade

As West fears Tunisia collapse, hopes of bailout fade
Microsoft, Google beat earnings expectations

Microsoft, Google beat earnings expectations
Türkiye targets single digit inflation

Türkiye targets single digit inflation
WORLD Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greek fire crews on Thursday scrambled to put out wildfires raging for two weeks around the country that left five dead before strong winds forecast for the day rekindle blazes.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

The Central Bank raised its end-2023 inflation forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent in its previous report, its governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, said on July 27, vowing to continue the bank's gradual monetary tightening.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.