Auto supply industry works hard to cope with virus cases

  • November 24 2020 07:00:00

Auto supply industry works hard to cope with virus cases

Cem Özenen - ISTANBUL
Auto supply industry works hard to cope with virus cases

The Turkish automotive supply industry has introduced several overtime working schemes to continue production amid the coronavirus pandemic, according an executive of the Automotive Suppliers Association of Turkey (TAYSAD).

“The rate of workers who tested postive for COVID-19 was 5.4 in the last seven months, however, on a single day, Nov. 5, the rate was 1.8 percent,” TAYSAD Vice President Kemal Yazıcı told a group of journalists on Nov. 22.

With other workers registered as having contacted physically with a person infected by coronavirus, some 10,000 of the 200,000 employees in the sector were on compulsory sick leave, he added.
To continue production uninterruptedly, the automotive supply firms have introduced extra working schemes and increased employment 5 percent, said Yazıcı.

“The sector representatives forecast coronavirus cases to double in the upcoming months,” he said.

Meanwhile, 32 percent of the automotive supply companies are expecting a rise in the demand in the following three months, according to a recent TAYSAD survey. Some 45 percent of the firms said that the orders will stay at the same level.

As the United Kingdom has not struct a trade deal with the EU yet, many European companies have bought auto parts forward from Turkey, Yazıcı said.

With the help of this trend, the Turkish automotive supply industry’s exports will reach $9 billion this year, some $1.6 billion less than last year, he added. The turnover loss of the sector is expected to be around $3.4 billion.

automative,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

    Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

  2. Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia

    Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia

  3. Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

    Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

  4. Turkey protests ‘unauthorized’ search of Turkish ship by German forces of Operation Irini in east Med

    Turkey protests ‘unauthorized’ search of Turkish ship by German forces of Operation Irini in east Med

  5. Dancing with new ideas

    Dancing with new ideas
Recommended
Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step
Very positive market reaction due to reforms: Chatham House chair

Very positive market reaction due to reforms: Chatham House chair
Swiss-Indian joint agri-food venture invests in Turkey

Swiss-Indian joint agri-food venture invests in Turkey
Nuke plant construction ‘continuing as planned’

Nuke plant construction ‘continuing as planned’
Turkey welcomes 11.2 mln foreign tourists in 10 months

Turkey welcomes 11.2 mln foreign tourists in 10 months
G-20 summit ends with support for COVID-19 vaccines for all

G-20 summit ends with support for COVID-19 vaccines for all
WORLD WHO chief sees light at the end of long, dark tunnel

WHO chief sees 'light at the end of long, dark tunnel'

With current vaccine developments, the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is growing brighter, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Nov. 23.
ECONOMY Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has announced on Tuesday that it will repeal the calculation of the Asset Ratio (AR), as of end of 2020 as part of the normalization steps.

SPORTS Galatasaray upset fans, drawing with 10-man Kayserispor

Galatasaray upset fans, drawing with 10-man Kayserispor

Galatasaray drew with 10-man Hes Kablo Kayserispor 1-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig match in Istanbul on Nov. 23.