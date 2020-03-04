Auto sales soared 90 pct last month

ANKARA

Turkey’s car and light commercial vehicle sales jumped 89.5 percent year-on-year in February, an industry group reported on March 3.

The Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) announced that more than 47,000 automobiles were sold last month.

Passenger car sales surged 96 percent in the same period to some 37,750.

The report showed that almost 9,400 light commercial vehicles were sold in the month, up 65.7 percent from same month of last year.

In the first two months of 2020, the automotive market also boosted 89.6 percent on an annual basis selling nearly 74,400 vehicles.

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles had also soared 90 percent on an annual basis in January, following the 16 percent rise in the previous month.

In 2019, Turkey’s automotive industry contracted 23 percent compared with the previous year.

Last year a total of 479,000 units of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold versus 621,000 units in 2018.