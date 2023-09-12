Auto production rises 13 percent in eight months

Auto production rises 13 percent in eight months

ISTANBUL
Auto production rises 13 percent in eight months

Turkish carmakers produced more than 943,000 vehicles in the first eight months of 2023, a 13 percent increase from a year ago, according to the data from Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

Passenger car output grew 21 percent year-on-year to nearly 600,000, but the annual increase in commercial vehicle production was lower at 2 percent to 344,000.

Local carmakers boosted their exports by 11 percent, shipping some 660,000 vehicles to foreign markets in the January-August period, with passenger car exports rising 26 percent to 426,000.

The industry’s export revenues amounted to $23.3 billion during this period, pointing to a robust 17 percent annual increase.

In August alone, its export revenues rose by 21 percent to $2.7 billion.

In the first eight months of the year, 787,197 vehicles were sold on the local market, marking a 63 percent increase compared with the same period of 2022. Passenger car sales grew 64 percent year-on-year to nearly 583,000.

Vehicle sales grew 73 percent year-on-year in August alone to 90,400, while the passenger car market expanded 88 percent to 66,000.

Last month, Türkiye increased passenger car imports by 118 percent from a year ago to nearly 52,000, which meant that imported cars accounted for 78 percent of all cars sold on the local market.

In August, both total vehicle and passenger car production declined by 21.2 percent year-on-year. Some large carmakers suspended production due to maintenance work which could explain the drop in the industry’s output last month.

The Turkish automotive industry has a total production capacity of 2 million vehicles. In terms of production, it ranks fourth in Europe and 14th in the world, employing more than 500,000 people.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

    Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

  2. N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

    N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

  3. Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

    Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

  4. Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

    Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

  5. American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 

    American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 
Recommended
Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business
ECB rate decision on a knife edge

ECB rate decision on a knife edge
Unemployment rate declines to 9.4 percent in July

Unemployment rate declines to 9.4 percent in July
Industrial output rises 7.4 percent in July: TÜİK

Industrial output rises 7.4 percent in July: TÜİK
Current account swings to deficit in July

Current account swings to deficit in July
Economic program aims to lower inflation to single digits: Şimşek

Economic program aims to lower inflation to single digits: Şimşek
WORLD N Koreas Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the United States has warned could see an arms deal to support Moscow's assault on Ukraine.
ECONOMY Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

The former CEO of Alibaba, Daniel Zhang, resigned as head of its cloud computing unit yesterday in a surprise move as the Chinese e-commerce empire wraps up a leadership reshuffle.

SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.