Auto production down 19 pct in January-September

  • October 12 2020 16:42:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Automakers in Turkey produced 854,227 vehicles, including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, and tractors, this January-September, according to a sector report released on Oct. 12. 

In the first nine months of 2020, Turkey's auto production dropped 19 percent on a yearly basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

The country's automotive exports totaled some $17.4 billion this January-September, down 24 percent from a year ago.

In the same period, total automotive exports fell 33 percent to 616,120 on a unit basis annually.

Top international automakers – including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota – have factories in Turkey, one of the world’s top auto sale markets.

Automotive production in Turkey this August surged 44 percent year-on-year.

ECONOMY

