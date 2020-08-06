Auto exports reach $2.2 bln in July

BURSA

Turkey’s auto exports reached $2.2 billion in June with a monthly increase of 9.2 percent, according to a sectoral business group.

July’s automotive exports declined 24 percent compared to the same month of last year, Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OİB) said in a statement on Aug. 6.

“Along with the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4-day public holiday also factored in the decline in July,” said OİB chairperson Baran Çelik.

“We have been on top of the country’s exporters list, successfully increasing exports,” he added.

The automotive sector’s share in the national exports was 14.7 percent in July.

However, the sector’s total exports in the January-July period decreased 28.7 percent to $13 billion, according to the OİB.

In July, exports to Germany, top market for Turkish exports, decrased 23 percent ($317 million).

EU countries’ share in the Turkish automotive exports reached 72 percent with a volume of $1.6 billion.