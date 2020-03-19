Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

KOCAELİ

AA Photo

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

The Trisome Games is a global competition for athletes with Down’s Syndrome. Şevval will compete in judo and swimming in the upcoming games.

Devrim began doing judo only six months ago and was selected to the national team after having claimed the championship in the national competition.

On the other hand, she has been swimming for six years and has claimed the national champion title five times already.

Devrim is spending most of her time between school and judo and swimming practice.

“When she started swimming, her instructors noticed her talent and enthusiasm. She took part in competitions and succeeded. She claimed the national title five times,” Aslı Devrim, her mother said, adding that Şevval overcame her asthma problems thanks to swimming.

About a year ago, her teacher introduced her to judo.

“At the beginning I thought it would be tiring for her. But she made it. Şevval is a very determined kid. I am such a lucky mother,” Aslı Devrim said.

Şevval’s schedule is very busy, her mother noted. “Judo training is three times a week, while she goes to the pool for swimming practices four days.”

She also succeeded in the university entrance exam to become a trainer.

“I do not know if there is another case like this,” her mother said.

Şevval is aiming high in the upcoming world games.

“She is working very hard. We are confident that she will claim titles in both Judo and swimming in these special games,” said Gültekin Sevinç, Şevval’s judo trainer.