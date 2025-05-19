Austria's JJ wins Eurovision 2025 with opera-techno fusion

BASEL

Austria's JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on May 18, with his operatic song "Wasted Love" triumphing at the world's biggest live music television event.

After votes from national juries around Europe and viewers from across the continent and beyond, JJ gave Austria its first victory since bearded drag performer Conchita Wurst's 2014 triumph.

After the nail-biting drama as the votes were revealed running into Sunday morning, Austria finished with 436 points, ahead of Israel, whose participation drew protests, on 357 and Estonia on 356.

"Thank you to you, Europe, for making my dreams come true," 24-year-old countertenor JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, said after his triumph in the Swiss city of Basel.

"Love is the strongest force in the world. Let's spread more love," the Austrian-Filipino singer said.

"Wasted Love" saw him hit the high notes while mixing opera and techno.

His Eurovision song, about the experience of unrequited love, blends lyricism and balladry, before ending with a techno flourish.

His performance, broadcast in black and white in 4:3 ratio, captivated viewers around Europe.

"What a fantastic success! My warmest congratulations on your victory," said Austria's Chancellor Christian Stocker, adding: "JJ is making Austrian music history."

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest was held at Basel's St. Jakobshalle, packed with 6,500 excited ticket-holders dressed to the nines while 36,000 others watched a live transmission in a nearby stadium.

Twenty-six countries were in contention, with 11 having been eliminated in the semi-finals during the week.

Basel had been abuzz all week with rumors that Celine Dion might make an emotion-laden appearance as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome.

The Canadian superstar, now 57, launched her international career by winning Eurovision 1988, while competing for Switzerland. But in the end, she did not appear.

"We have been in contact with her through various channels and regret that ultimately it was not possible to include her in the show," Eurovision organizers told AFP.

"We send her all our best wishes and, above all, good health."

Sweden had long been the bookmakers' hot favoite to win in Basel with the comedy trio KAJ's sauna song "Bara Bada Bastu." But they finished fourth ahead of Italy, Greece and France as JJ scooped up the microphone-shaped trophy.

Albania, Ukraine and Switzerland rounded out the top 10.

Israel protests

As the televotes came in, Israel held the top spot until, right at the very end, the public votes for Austria gave the Alpine nation the right to host Eurovision next year.

Israel's participation in Eurovision 2025 prompted a series of protests in Basel over the war in Gaza.

Israel's entrant Yuval Raphael survived the Oct. 7, 2023 attack. During the performance of her song "New Day Will Rise," loud whistles could be heard and two people tried to get on stage.

"At the end of the Israeli performance, a man and a woman tried to get over a barrier onto the stage. They were stopped. One of the two agitators threw paint," a Eurovision spokesman told AFP.

They were taken outside and handed over to police, he added.

Elsewhere in Basel, pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed briefly with riot police. Blows were exchanged and officers deployed tear gas.

Ahead of the final on May 17, Spain's public broadcaster defied the organizers to air a message in support of Palestinians despite being warned to avoid references to the Gaza offensive.