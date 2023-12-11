Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

SYDNEY
Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia on Monday unveiled plans to slash the number of migrants arriving in the country, hoping to curb a post-pandemic surge and address voter anger at the rising cost of living.

The country's centre-left Labor government announced a raft of measures making it harder for everyone from foreign students to low-skilled workers to enter — including tougher English-language requirements and higher wage thresholds.

Roughly half a million temporary migrants entered the country in the last year, a post-pandemic boom after years of closed borders.

The government believes its reforms — along with short-term trends — will bring the number closer to 250,000 in 2024-2025.

"We are going to make sure that we bring numbers back under control," said Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil, sketching parts of a 100-page strategy seen by AFP.

Despite near-record employment rates, Australians are increasingly frustrated at soaring prices and an eye-watering real estate market.

On Sunday, her government said it would impose a dramatic increase in fees on foreigners who buy homes and leave them empty.

Rental prices in some areas of Sydney and Melbourne have risen about 25 percent in the last year.

immigration,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

    Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

  2. Stray dog attack sparks debate, calls for urgent measures

    Stray dog attack sparks debate, calls for urgent measures

  3. Largest library in Mediterranean region opens

    Largest library in Mediterranean region opens

  4. Two people found dead after house collapse due to landslide

    Two people found dead after house collapse due to landslide

  5. 49-year-old famous Tercüman building demolished

    49-year-old famous Tercüman building demolished
Recommended
Philippines summons Chinese envoy over sea confrontations

Philippines summons Chinese envoy over sea confrontations
Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up

Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up
Israel bombs south Gaza after Hamas hostage threat

Israel bombs south Gaza after Hamas hostage threat
Argentinas Milei warns of shock austerity as he takes office

Argentina's Milei warns of 'shock' austerity as he takes office
Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row

Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row
Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US

Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US
WORLD Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia on Monday unveiled plans to slash the number of migrants arriving in the country, hoping to curb a post-pandemic surge and address voter anger at the rising cost of living.
ECONOMY China deflation accelerated in November

China deflation accelerated in November

Deflation in China accelerated in November, official data showed on Dec. 9, underlining the difficulties the world's second-largest economy faces in reviving slowing demand.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.