Australia police investigate Katy Perry over sexual assault allegations

Australia police investigate Katy Perry over sexual assault allegations

SYDNEY
Australia police investigate Katy Perry over sexual assault allegations

U.S. pop star Katy Perry is under investigation in Australia over allegations of sexual assault made by actor Ruby Rose, police and media said on April 15.

Rose alleged in a series of widely reported but now-deleted posts on social media that the singer had assaulted her in a nightclub in Melbourne almost two decades ago.

On Tuesday, Rose, best known for her role in TV sitcom "Orange is the New Black," said she had finalized reports to police and could therefore no longer talk publicly about the case.

In a statement to AFP, Victoria state police declined to name Perry but said they were "investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010."

"As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," a spokesperson added.

A representative for Perry denied the claims in a statement to entertainment industry magazine Variety.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," they said.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Perry, singer of mega hits like "Hot n Cold," "Roar" and "I Kissed a Girl," has drawn headlines recently for her relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

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