Australia plans age limit to ban children from social media

Australia will ban children from using social media with a minimum age limit as high as 16, the prime minister said on Tuesday, vowing to get kids off their devices and "onto the footy fields."

Federal legislation to keep children off social media will be introduced this year, Anthony Albanese said, describing the impact of the sites on young people as a "scourge."

The minimum age for children to log into sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok has not been decided but is expected to be between 14 and 16 years, Albanese said.

The prime minister said his own preference would be a block on users aged below 16.

Age verification trials are being held over the coming months, the center-left leader said, though analysts said they doubted it was technically possible to enforce an online age limit.

"I want to see kids off their devices and onto the footy fields and the swimming pools and the tennis courts," Albanese said.

"We want them to have real experiences with real people because we know that social media is causing social harm," he told national broadcaster ABC.

"This is a scourge. We know that there is mental health consequences for what many of the young people have had to deal with," he said.

Australia's conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton said he would support an age limit.

"Every day of delay leaves young kids vulnerable to the harms of social media and the time for relying on tech companies to enforce age limits," he said.

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
