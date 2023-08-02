Australia keeps key interest rate on hold

Australia keeps key interest rate on hold

MELBOURNE
Australia keeps key interest rate on hold

Australia left its key interest rate unchanged yesterday, with central bank governor Philip Lowe saying previous hikes were "working" but the outlook was uncertain.

The pause is the second in a row that the rate has been kept on hold at 4.1 percent, following a string of rises aimed at taming runaway prices.

Lowe said inflation, which sits at 6.0 percent, is "declining but is still too high," against a background of rising rents, below-trend growth and weak household consumption.

Holding the rate will "provide further time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook," he said, adding that inflation was expected to return to the bank's target of 2-3 percent by late 2025.

This "remains the board's priority."

Stocks rose just before the news, with the benchmark ASX 200 up nearly 0.5 percent but the Australian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar.

News of the pause will come as a relief to mortgage holders, who have seen their monthly repayments rise rapidly over the past year.

Central banks raise rates to make borrowing more expensive, reducing the buying power and demand of consumers and businesses, which usually pushes prices down.

Many other central banks have been tightening monetary policy in recent months in an attempt to soften food and energy prices, which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark lending rate in July. But New Zealand left its key rate unchanged last month following a number of hikes.

Interest Rates, Economy,

ECONOMY Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

    Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call, discuss grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call, discuss grain deal

  3. AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series

    AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series

  4. Police chiefs changed in 52 provinces

    Police chiefs changed in 52 provinces

  5. Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

    Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures
Recommended
Toyota Q1 net profit soars to $9.1 billion

Toyota Q1 net profit soars to $9.1 billion
Greek islanders dismayed by plan to scale up fish farming

Greek islanders dismayed by plan to scale up fish farming
Türkiye aims to increase e-exports to 10 percent

Türkiye aims to increase e-exports to 10 percent
UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies

UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies
Lebanons central bank chief leaves with no successor

Lebanon's central bank chief leaves with no successor
ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’
WORLD Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported Tuesday.

ECONOMY Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

The first CryptoKTV investors' event, bringing together solid VCs, HNWI, and industry leaders, will take place on 3rd August in Istanbul at Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel. 
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.