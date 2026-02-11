Australia charges two Chinese nationals with spying

Australia charges two Chinese nationals with spying

CANBERRA
Australia charges two Chinese nationals with spying

A general view of the Chinese embassy building in Canberra

Australian police said Wednesday they have charged two Chinese nationals with foreign interference, accusing them of spying on a Buddhist group at the behest of police in China.

The pair, a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, have each been charged with one count of "reckless foreign interference," which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years' imprisonment.

When the two appeared in court Wednesday, police alleged they worked with a Chinese national charged last August for covertly gathering information on the Guan Yin Citta Buddhist group in Australia's capital, Canberra.

They are alleged to have worked under the command of China's Public Security Bureau, the country's main domestic law enforcement body.

Australia's federal police said they began investigating the case last year on a tip from Canberra's spy agency, the Australian Security Intelligence Organization.

Agency chief Mike Burgess said a "complex, challenging and changing security environment is becoming more dynamic, diverse and degraded."

"Multiple foreign regimes are monitoring, harassing and intimidating members of our diaspora communities," he said.

"This sort of behavior is utterly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated."

China's sprawling security apparatus has long been accused of infiltrating community organizations as a way to keep tabs on expats and dissidents.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN
Pentagon preparing 2nd aircraft carrier to deploy to Mideast: Report

Pentagon preparing 2nd aircraft carrier to deploy to Mideast: Report
Turkish Cypriot leader: Next talks ‘must be different’

Turkish Cypriot leader: Next talks ‘must be different’
Risk of Nipah spread low, says WHO

Risk of Nipah spread low, says WHO
Bangladeshs Yunus says polls mark end of nightmare

Bangladesh's Yunus says polls mark end of 'nightmare'
Russia strikes heating in Kiev, kills 2 in east Ukraine

Russia strikes heating in Kiev, kills 2 in east Ukraine
Ukraine will only hold elections after ceasefire, Zelensky says

Ukraine will only hold elections after ceasefire, Zelensky says
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿