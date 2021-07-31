Atatürk’s personal belongings under conservation

  • July 31 2021 07:00:00

Atatürk’s personal belongings under conservation

ÇANAKKALE
Atatürk’s personal belongings under conservation

Within the scope of the “curtains are opening” project at Troy Museum, where artifacts from the 5,600-year-old Troy Ruins are exhibited, conservation work has been carried out for Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s suitcase, shoes, slippers, fork, knife, sugar bowl and silver box from the republican era. Visitors to the museum had the opportunity to watch the conservation work of Atatürk’s personal belongings.

With the project, which was launched seven months ago on the ground floor of the museum, the curtains are opened every Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in three restoration and conservation laboratories in the museum, and the visitors are offered the opportunity to watch the works.

The conservation work was carried out by the restorers and conservators Nurver Ferendeci, Betül Özmen and Gonca Dikenci, who are called the “Angels of Troy,” on Atatürk’s suitcase, shoes, slippers, fork, knife and silver box from the early years of the republic, which were transferred from the Anıtkabir Museum to the Çanakkale Museum in 1974.

Museum director Rıdvan Gölcük said that they started to implement the restoration and conservation works by opening the curtains for the visitors to see.

Noting that they want to share their work transparently with the visitors and show how much they trust the quality of the work, Gölcük said, “We wanted to share with visitors that good work is being done in the field of restoration and conservation. Museums cannot change the displays frequently.”

“We saw this application as an opportunity to show the works in our warehouses to the audience and share them with them, and we started this project seven months ago. We moved Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s personal belongings to our three laboratories for conservation. Our visitors will be able to see these personal belongings very closely, and they will be able to send their questions to our friends.”

Located at the entrance of the Troy Ruins, Troy Museum was opened on March 18, 2019.

In the museum, which has a closed area of 12,750 square meters, 2,000 artworks from the Troy Ruins and other ancient cities are on display, while there are 41,000 artworks in the museum collection.

ARTS & LIFE Atatürk’s personal belongings under conservation

Atatürk’s personal belongings under conservation
MOST POPULAR

  1. Most of forest fires under control: Minister

    Most of forest fires under control: Minister

  2. Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters

    Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters

  3. Authorities launch second phase in fight against mucilage

    Authorities launch second phase in fight against mucilage

  4. Turkish actor guest-starred on ‘Into the Night’ Netflix series

    Turkish actor guest-starred on ‘Into the Night’ Netflix series

  5. Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires

    Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires
Recommended
Sanctuary entrance structure of Temple of Zeus found

Sanctuary entrance structure of Temple of Zeus found
Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for Shakira

Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for Shakira
Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia

Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia
Exhibition at Gazhane focusses on issues of urbanization

Exhibition at Gazhane focusses on issues of urbanization
First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil

First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil
Turkish actor guest-starred on ‘Into the Night’ Netflix series

Turkish actor guest-starred on ‘Into the Night’ Netflix series
WORLD ’Our homeland is burning’: Volunteers join Siberia wildfire fight

’Our homeland is burning’: Volunteers join Siberia wildfire fight

The father and son stood in the forest burning around them, the elder with a shovel in hand, the younger with a plastic bottle filled with gasoline.
ECONOMY Turkeys Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's tourism revenue hit nearly $3 billion in the second quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority announced on July 30. 
SPORTS US beat Turkey 3-2 in womens volleyball group clash

US beat Turkey 3-2 in women's volleyball group clash

U.S. secured a 3-2 win against Turkey in Tokyo Olympics women's volleyball group clash on July 29. 