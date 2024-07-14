At least 90 killed in Israeli camp strike: Health Ministry

GAZA STRIP
At least 90 Palestinians were killed and 300 others injured in an Israeli attack targeting displaced persons' camps in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said that “the death toll of the occupation’s horrific massacre of citizens and displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis reached 90 martyrs and 300 injuries, including serious cases that medical teams are still dealing with even now.”

Earlier, it said the bodies of the attack’s victims and those injured arrived at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis after Israeli forces bombed the Al-Mawasi area.

The Gaza government Media Office said the Israeli army had committed a "major massacre" in the Al-Mawasi area, which it classified as a "safe zone."

It said in a statement that “the occupation army committed a major massacre by bombing displaced persons’ camps in the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis … (with victims) including individuals and officers from the Civil Defense, according to a preliminary toll."

Eyewitnesses told that the Israeli army used five heavy missiles to target the Al-Mawasi area, which was declared a safe zone by the Israeli forces.

Israel, flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

​​​​​​​Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

