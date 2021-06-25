At least 150 injured, including Turkish driver, as tornado strikes Czech Republic

  • June 25 2021 09:01:31

At least 150 injured, including Turkish driver, as tornado strikes Czech Republic

PRAGUE
At least 150 injured, including Turkish driver, as tornado strikes Czech Republic

A powerful tornado swept through several villages in the South Moravia region of the Czech Republic on June 24, injuring at least 150 people and causing major damage, according to initial estimates.

There was serious damage in at least seven villages, with many homes destroyed, according to press statements from the South Moravia Fire Department.

Search and rescue activities are underway for those who remain trapped under collapsed buildings.

A crisis team will be formed for the area, where a large number of firefighters, ambulances and special teams were sent, said Interior Minister Jan Hamacek.

"The tornado destroyed half of our settlement. All that's left are the walls of the houses. It also blew off the roof of our church and school and toppled 100-year-old trees. The situation is terrible,” said Marek Babis, deputy mayor of Hrusky, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Experts pointed out that it was the strongest tornado in the country's history and may have reached F3-F4 levels.

Turkish truck driver also affected

A Turkish truck driver in the area was also injured by the tornado.

He had been contacted and taken to a nearby hospital and was in good health, Turkey's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Egemen Bağış, told Anadolu Agency.

Bağış also said that a team from the embassy will travel to South Moravia tomorrow to determine whether a monument for Turkish martyrs in the region was affected by the disaster.

flood,

ECONOMY Turkeys 5th generation communication satellite set to start service

Turkey's 5th generation communication satellite set to start service

MOST POPULAR

  1. Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

    Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

  2. Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman

    Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman

  3. Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

    Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

  4. Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

    Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

  5. Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros

    Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros
Recommended
Families wait for news of survivors after Florida building collapse

Families wait for news of survivors after Florida building collapse
Parts of Sydney going into lockdown as virus outbreak grows

Parts of Sydney going into lockdown as virus outbreak grows
EU leaders rebuff German-French push for Putin summit

EU leaders rebuff German-French push for Putin summit
Britney Spears tells judge: I want my life back

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'
Russia warns of explosive virus surge

Russia warns of 'explosive' virus surge
Software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says

Software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
WORLD Families wait for news of survivors after Florida building collapse

Families wait for news of survivors after Florida building collapse

Staring into space or sobbing, family members of those missing in the Florida apartment building collapse waited in anguish for news of loved ones, while others scrambled for a place to live after their home was destroyed.

ECONOMY Turkeys 5th generation communication satellite set to start service

Turkey's 5th generation communication satellite set to start service

Having been launched by technology company SpaceX in January, Turkey's fifth-generation communication satellite Turksat 5A is ready for service at 31 east meridians.
SPORTS Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury

Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin was removed from the national team squad for a shocking waist injury on June 23. 