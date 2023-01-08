Asia tourist hubs ready for China influx

Asia tourist hubs ready for China influx

TOKYO
Asia tourist hubs ready for China influx

In Tokyo’s Asakusa tourist district, caricaturist Masashi Higashitani is dusting off his Chinese as he prepares for an influx of travelers after Beijing ends inbound quarantine rules.

“We used to say ‘ni hao’ all the time,” he said with a laugh as he whipped up a portrait in minutes.

Nearly 9.6 million Chinese visited Japan in 2019, the biggest group of foreign tourists by far and a massive leap from the 450,000 who came in 2003.

Higashitani estimates around 20 percent of his customers were from China before the pandemic, and he and his employees picked up Chinese phrases from those visitors and each other.

He had to downsize and let staff go during the pandemic, so he is thrilled about the expected wave of arrivals, even though he admits some apprehension too.

“I wonder if an influx of too many of them might overwhelm our capacity. I’m also worried that we need to be more careful about anti-virus measures,” he told AFP.

Travelers arriving back in China will no longer need to quarantine from Jan. 8, removing one of the main barriers to travel for the country’s population.

The move, announced in late December, sparked a frenzy of trip planning, with searches spiking for Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

Chinese tourists also made up about a third of all pre-pandemic foreign visitors to South Korea and were among the top three groups visiting Thailand and Indonesia.

At a crepe stand in Seoul, Son Kyung-rak said he was already making plans to deal with a flood of tourists from China.

“We’re looking to hire and preparing to stock up,” the 24-year-old told AFP in Seoul’s popular downtown Myeongdong district.

“Chinese tourists are our main customers, so the more the merrier.”

But authorities in Seoul are more cautious.

The slump in Chinese visitors “has been a blow to our tourism industry,” said Yun Ji-suk, an official from South Korea’s Culture Ministry.

“But now is not the time to be active in tourism marketing, due to the ongoing COVID situation.”

China’s sudden lifting of pandemic restrictions has led to a massive wave of infections, but Beijing’s refusal to share information means the scale of the surge is unclear.

It has been enough to spook governments around the world, with some countries even banning arrivals from China.

Seoul is capping flights from China, and travelers from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau will have to test negative before travel. Mainland visitors will also be tested on arrival.

Japan has announced similar rules for China, although Hong Kong and Macau travelers are exempt.

Other Asian tourist hubs such as Indonesia have decided not to impose any restrictions.

Two million Chinese tourists visited annually before the pandemic, and restaurant owners on the resort island of Bali are hoping for a rebound.

“Before the pandemic, we had a lot of Chinese customers... At least 100 to 200 customers came daily,” Kadek Sucana, who runs a seafood restaurant in the Jimbaran area, told AFP.

He is hoping for a “full house again... because Chinese tourists come in large groups.”

WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official
LATEST NEWS

  1. 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

    90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

  2. Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

    Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

  3. Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

    Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

  4. Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

    Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

  5. Nearly 2,000 irregular migrants apprehended

    Nearly 2,000 irregular migrants apprehended
Recommended
Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

Conductor Barenboim resigns from Berlin opera over ill health

Conductor Barenboim resigns from Berlin opera over ill health
Italian pleads guilty to manuscript scam

Italian pleads guilty to manuscript scam
Female skeleton unearthed in Kadıkalesi

Female skeleton unearthed in Kadıkalesi
New dwarf boa found in Amazon

New dwarf boa found in Amazon
Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic
WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

Almost 90 percent of people in China's third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top official said Monday, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases.

ECONOMY Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

The Central Bank has announced a raft of new macroprudential measures as part of its liraization strategy.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.