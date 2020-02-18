Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

  • February 18 2020 14:26:34

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

ISTANBUL
Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

AA Photo

Aselsan, Turkey’s leading defense company, has signed a new contract regarding the MİLGEM, a national warship program, project.

An agreement regarding the MİLGEM 5 Project (combat systems) has been signed between the business Partnership, which was established by Aselsan and Havelsan, and the main contractor STM Savunma Teknolojileri, Aselsan said yesterday in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

Within the context of the agreement, Aselsan will be responsible for the procurement of the navigation, communication, sonar and radar systems as well as weapons, electronic warfare, guided missile, and torpedo weapons, and electro-optics, according to the statement.

Aselsan’s business share is 663.5 million Turkish Liras (around $101 million).

The deliveries will be made between 2021 and 2023, Aselsan also said.

Aselsan was founded in 1975 in order to meet the communication needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) by national means.

Oer the years, it became the largest defense company in Turkey.

Currently, ​74.2 percent of the shares of Aselsan are owned by the foundation whereas the remaining 25.7 percent is traded on the stock exchange.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  5. A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed

    A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed
Recommended
Apple to miss revenue target due to coronavirus

Apple to miss revenue target due to coronavirus
Apparel sector sets $19 bln export target in 2020

Apparel sector sets $19 bln export target in 2020
Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020
Turkeys budget posts $3.6 bln surplus in January

Turkey's budget posts $3.6 bln surplus in January
Survey forecasts interest rates drop in Turkey

Survey forecasts interest rates drop in Turkey
Angel investments amount to $102 mln in 2019

Angel investments amount to $102 mln in 2019
WORLD SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Feb. 17 but was unable to land its rocket booster on an autonomous ship, missing a key milestone.    
ECONOMY Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan, Turkey’s leading defense company, has signed a new contract regarding the MİLGEM, a national warship program, project.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 away on Feb. 17 night to raise hopes for UEFA Champions League.