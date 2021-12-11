Artwork inspired by prominent Polish poet to welcome Istanbul residents

  • December 11 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The year of Polish romanticism will be celebrated with a lauded art show in four European cities, including Istanbul, connected with the life of Adam Mickiewicz, a world-renowned poet who once lived and died in the Turkish metropolis in the mid-1800s.

In line with the celebrations, a multimedia installation by a prominent visual artist, Jakub Woynarowski, will be presented to Istanbul residents between Dec. 13 and Dec. 17 at Istanbul University, which has undertaken the co-organization of the project together with the Consulate-General of Poland.

The installation, “Sol Salutis: The Language of Numbers,” combines the writings of Mickiewicz with mathematical systems, creating an extraordinary audiovisual experience. The project takes its inspiration from the poet’s unpublished work, “History of the Future,” in which he intertwines metaphysics with mathematics.

The artwork, which is commissioned by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute and which already made its premiere in Paris, will be exhibited in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius and Rome, as well as Istanbul, where the poet arrived with the aim to gather the Poles to mobilize against Russia during the Crimean War.

