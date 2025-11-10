Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

YEREVAN
Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

Interest in Turkish is growing in Armenia as the language has started to be offered as an elective in more high schools, Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing the Armenian officials.

According to the Armenian Education, Science, Culture and Sports Ministry, around 400 schools in the country have applied to include neighboring countries’ languages in their curriculum as elective courses.

The majority of these schools have opted for Turkish. However, due to a limited number of Turkish teachers, not all applications can be implemented immediately.

If teacher capacity is increased, Turkish education could start in more schools in the short-term.

Currently, Turkish has been taught as an elective in around 10 schools for several years.

Officials expect this number to gradually rise in the coming years as interest grows and the teacher shortage is addressed.

They also said that Armenia aims to raise awareness of different cultures and languages through this initiative.

Armenian education minister Janna Andreasyan previously stated that some schools offer regional languages such as Turkish, Persian, Azerbaijani and Georgian, adding, “The greatest interest is in the Turkish language.”

She also highlighted the shortage of Turkish teachers, noting that due to current conditions, schools’ demands cannot be fully met.

Türkiye and Armenia have recently entered a normalization process in their relations.

While Ankara and Yerevan are conducting talks on reopening border crossings, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said last week at a conference that the normalization process is “on the right path.”

“As I said earlier, establishing diplomatic ties, opening borders are just matter of time. The issue is the speed,” Pashinyan underlined.

Ankara and Yerevan have signed an agreement for opening the border for the passage of third country nationals and diplomatic passport holders, but it has not become operational.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

    Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

  2. Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

    Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

  3. Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

    Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

  4. Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

    Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

  5. Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

    Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Recommended
Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
Iran battles unprecedented drought as water cuts planned for capital

Iran battles unprecedented drought as water cuts planned for capital
China suspends special port fees on US vessels

China suspends 'special port fees' on US vessels
Amazon poised to host toughest climate talks in years

Amazon poised to host toughest climate talks in years
Thailand suspends Cambodia deal after landmine injures troops

Thailand suspends Cambodia deal after landmine injures troops
Ukraine anti-graft agency raids energy sector

Ukraine anti-graft agency raids energy sector
WORLD Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.
ECONOMY Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿