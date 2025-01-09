Armenian gov’t OKs bill on launching EU accession process

YEREVAN

The Armenian government on Jan. 9 approved a bill on the accession to the European Union at a cabinet meeting, with the premier reminding that the ultimate decision on the membership would be determined through a national referendum.

The draft law, introduced in the parliament as a citizen-led initiative, required the government’s formal position before progressing further.

“Adopting the law doesn’t literally mean Armenia’s joining the EU, because that point cannot be reached and a decision cannot be made through a law or a government decision. Making a decision in that point can only be made through a referendum, there is no other option,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting.

In case of any scenario, Armenia can become a member of the EU only when a referendum will be called and the required number of votes in favor envisaged by the constitution will be garnered, he added.

After the adoption of the law, a discussion must take place between Armenia and the EU around the development of a roadmap, which will include the visions of both the EU and Armenia, he said.

“It is my understanding that prior to launching the negotiations around creating a roadmap the Republic of Armenia doesn’t have any actions to carry out, at least now. I am saying this in order to accurately form the expectations within the society,” Pashinyan said.

The subsequent stage entails legislative deliberation over the proposed bill. Upon parliamentary approval, the groundwork for a national referendum will be laid, paving the way for a formal application to the bloc.

The accession process, however, is expected to be lengthy and complex, requiring Armenia to meet the EU’s stringent membership criteria, including democratic governance, rule of law and a functioning market economy.

The government's endorsement comes in the wake of an impactful public mobilization under the “Eurovote” initiative, which amassed widespread support through a signature campaign advocating for the initiation of EU accession negotiations. This surge of public backing underscores a burgeoning alignment on the advantages of European integration.