Armenian gov’t OKs bill on launching EU accession process

Armenian gov’t OKs bill on launching EU accession process

YEREVAN
Armenian gov’t OKs bill on launching EU accession process

The Armenian government on Jan. 9 approved a bill on the accession to the European Union at a cabinet meeting, with the premier reminding that the ultimate decision on the membership would be determined through a national referendum.

The draft law, introduced in the parliament as a citizen-led initiative, required the government’s formal position before progressing further.

“Adopting the law doesn’t literally mean Armenia’s joining the EU, because that point cannot be reached and a decision cannot be made through a law or a government decision. Making a decision in that point can only be made through a referendum, there is no other option,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting.

In case of any scenario, Armenia can become a member of the EU only when a referendum will be called and the required number of votes in favor envisaged by the constitution will be garnered, he added.

After the adoption of the law, a discussion must take place between Armenia and the EU around the development of a roadmap, which will include the visions of both the EU and Armenia, he said.

“It is my understanding that prior to launching the negotiations around creating a roadmap the Republic of Armenia doesn’t have any actions to carry out, at least now. I am saying this in order to accurately form the expectations within the society,” Pashinyan said.

The subsequent stage entails legislative deliberation over the proposed bill. Upon parliamentary approval, the groundwork for a national referendum will be laid, paving the way for a formal application to the bloc.

The accession process, however, is expected to be lengthy and complex, requiring Armenia to meet the EU’s stringent membership criteria, including democratic governance, rule of law and a functioning market economy.

The government's endorsement comes in the wake of an impactful public mobilization under the “Eurovote” initiative, which amassed widespread support through a signature campaign advocating for the initiation of EU accession negotiations. This surge of public backing underscores a burgeoning alignment on the advantages of European integration.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

    Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

  2. Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

    Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

  3. DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

    DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

  4. Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

    Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

  5. Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

    Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump
Recommended
Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister
Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns
Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump
Hammer attacker wounds at least 8 at Japanese university

Hammer attacker wounds at least 8 at Japanese university
Lancet study estimates Gaza death toll 40 pct higher than recorded

Lancet study estimates Gaza death toll 40 pct higher than recorded
US House passes bill to impose sanctions on ICC

US House passes bill to impose sanctions on ICC
Italy ‘wants to be a bridge between new Syria and EU

Italy ‘wants to be a bridge between new Syria and EU'
WORLD Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.
ECONOMY 34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

Some 34 initial public offerings (IPO) were launched in Türkiye last year, according to a new report by the U.K.-based professional services firm EY.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿