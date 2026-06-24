Armenia eyes 2030 for full border, transport normalization with Türkiye

BRUSSELS

Armenia aims to complete the full opening of borders and the reestablishment of transport connections with Türkiye and Azerbaijan by 2030, the deputy foreign minister has said.

“Our vision is that by 2030 we will have open links and open borders with two of our neighbors with whom, unfortunately, the borders are still closed, Türkiye and Azerbaijan,” said Vahan Kostanyan at the high-level launch of the Connectivity Agenda Platform in Brussels.

The European Union on June 23 launched a new “Connectivity Agenda Platform” in Brussels aimed at accelerating transport, energy and digital infrastructure projects along the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR).

Kostanyan also noted that progress in regional transport projects could enable some routes to become operational earlier than planned.

He pointed to recent signals suggesting that transit of Armenian goods through Turkish territory may be permitted.

The deputy minister said this development could help reduce Armenia’s geographic isolation, adding that Armenia and Türkiye have completed the bureaucratic groundwork that would pave the way for direct bilateral trade.

The parties have lifted certain restrictions preventing them from designating each other as final destinations in cargo transportation.

The land border between Türkiye and Armenia has remained closed since Ankara shut border crossings in 1993 during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War in support of Azerbaijan.

The normalization process has accelerated since early 2026 after, under the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev initialed a draft peace agreement in August 2025.

The sides also agreed to establish a transit corridor through its territory that would connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhichevan exclave, dubbed the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Turkish Airlines has launched scheduled flights on the Istanbul–Yerevan route and that the two countries have agreed to ease visa procedures.