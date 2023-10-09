Ariana Grande finalizes divorce from Dalton Gomez

LOS ANGELES
Ariana Grande and now ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, have officially finalized their divorce - just three weeks after the singer filed on Sept. 18.

The Into You hitmaker, 30 - who was recently seen on a Disneyland trip with her new love and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater - quickly settled their divorce proceedings, as the pair had a prenup in place.

Gomez, who is a luxury real estate agent, will reportedly receive the money upfront, as opposed to over time, according to American publication TMZ.

According to the settlement, the real estate agent received a check from the Grammy winner- with the payment being worth a total of $1,250,000 and also tax-free.

The former couple will also split the “net proceeds” when their Los Angeles home sells, and Grande will additionally pay $25k of Dalton's attorney fees.

The agreement is also expected to give Gomez continued 24-hour security to ensure that he continues to live a safe and private lifestyle after his split from the singer.

Despite the pair's divorce being finalized, a source informed the entertainment tabloid that there is no bad blood between Ariana and Gomez - who tied the knot in 2021.

