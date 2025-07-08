Argentina's Milei closes agencies for roads, road safety

Argentina's Milei closes agencies for roads, road safety

BUENOS AIRES
Argentinas Milei closes agencies for roads, road safety

Argentine President Javier Milei's government has announced fresh cuts to public spending, one day before the expiration of special powers granted by Congress.

State agencies in charge of roads and highways will be shuttered to make way for a new entity created to oversee private road construction, government spokesman Manuel Adorni said, without specifying if layoffs would ensue.

The government "will open bidding for 9,120 kilometers of roads," Adorni said.

The measures were announced one day before special powers Congress granted Milei for one year are set to expire.

The administration has said it will not seek an extension of those powers, which enabled the executive branch of government to take actions usually reserved for Congress.

Some 65 measures enacted during this period "represent savings of $2 billion annually," the spokesman said.

Milei, a self-declared "anarcho-capitalist," came to power in December 2023 wielding a chainsaw as a symbol of his plan to restore fiscal discipline and rein in inflation.

He has since slashed public spending, yanked subsidies, halted public works and dismissed tens of thousands of public employees.

Last year, Argentina recorded its first budget surplus in a decade, and monthly inflation reached its lowest rate in five years at 1.5 percent in May.

But the collateral damage has been a loss of purchasing power, jobs, and consumer spending.

For months, Aregentine citizens bearing the brunt of the cuts have mounted a weekly march on Wednesdays to protest the austerity measures, amid a heavy security presence.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Intel chief meets parliament speaker over terror-free Türkiye bid

Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

  2. Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

    Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

  3. Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

    Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

  4. Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

    Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

    Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend
Recommended
Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek
Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu
Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation
Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025

Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025
Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June

Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June
Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half

Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half
Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline

Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with investors during a two-day visit to London, where he presented Türkiye’s economic outlook and structural reform agenda.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿