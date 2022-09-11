Argentina’s four-time NBA champ Ginobili enters Hall of Fame

Argentina’s four-time NBA champ Ginobili enters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK
Argentina’s four-time NBA champ Ginobili enters Hall of Fame

Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili of Argentina looked back with affection on a career that spanned three continents and included Olympic gold on Sept. 10 as he entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ginobili, a creative and unpredictable guard whose celebrated “Euro-step” stymied defenders, was greeted by cheers of “Ma-nuuu, Ma-nuuu” as he spoke at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class along with five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen, NBA coaches George Karl and Del Harris and WNBA coach Marianne Stanley.

Ginobili, 45, won four titles in 16 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

He told the audience that playing next to Tim Duncan and Tony Parker under the guidance of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was what made his ascension to the Hall of Fame possible.

“For players like me, individual accomplishments are team honors,” he said.

“I’m not here because I was super special, I’m here because I was part of two of the most important teams of the 2000s, with the Spurs winning four NBA championships and with my Argentina team winning gold in 2004.”

Those championship runs were part of a journey that started playing basketball with his brothers in Bahia Blanca, a port town on Argentina’s coast.

From going pro in the country’s basketball league, played in the shadow of immensely popular football, Ginobili went on to a career in Europe that would net him Euroleague Most Valuable Player honors, an experience that made him realize that the “unreachable dream” of playing in the NBA was, in fact, a “reachable goal.”

Even so, Ginobili said he thought there had been a mistake when he was told he had been drafted 57th by the Spurs in 1999.
“I didn’t even know where San Antonio was in the world,” he said.

Once there, he found “a big, strong, supportive family,” and with them won NBA titles in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

TÜRKIYE Some 600 cruise ships call at Turkish ports: Minister

Some 600 cruise ships call at Turkish ports: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Europeans booking hotels, apartments for winter in Türkiye

    Europeans booking hotels, apartments for winter in Türkiye

  2. Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

    Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

  3. Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey

    Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey

  4. Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital

    Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital

  5. Turkey slams US over Syria move

    Turkey slams US over Syria move
Recommended
Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph
Raspadori fires Napoli to top

Raspadori fires Napoli to top
Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids
Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer achieves historic success
Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus

Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus
Cavs excited to land Mitchell

Cavs excited to land Mitchell
WORLD Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid

Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid

A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds Sunday, five days after being shot by the Israeli army during a home demolition in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

ECONOMY Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately

Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately

Payment processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops, a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting.

SPORTS Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Iga Swiatek believes “the sky is the limit” after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open.