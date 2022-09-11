Argentina’s four-time NBA champ Ginobili enters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK

Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili of Argentina looked back with affection on a career that spanned three continents and included Olympic gold on Sept. 10 as he entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ginobili, a creative and unpredictable guard whose celebrated “Euro-step” stymied defenders, was greeted by cheers of “Ma-nuuu, Ma-nuuu” as he spoke at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class along with five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen, NBA coaches George Karl and Del Harris and WNBA coach Marianne Stanley.

Ginobili, 45, won four titles in 16 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

He told the audience that playing next to Tim Duncan and Tony Parker under the guidance of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was what made his ascension to the Hall of Fame possible.

“For players like me, individual accomplishments are team honors,” he said.

“I’m not here because I was super special, I’m here because I was part of two of the most important teams of the 2000s, with the Spurs winning four NBA championships and with my Argentina team winning gold in 2004.”

Those championship runs were part of a journey that started playing basketball with his brothers in Bahia Blanca, a port town on Argentina’s coast.

From going pro in the country’s basketball league, played in the shadow of immensely popular football, Ginobili went on to a career in Europe that would net him Euroleague Most Valuable Player honors, an experience that made him realize that the “unreachable dream” of playing in the NBA was, in fact, a “reachable goal.”

Even so, Ginobili said he thought there had been a mistake when he was told he had been drafted 57th by the Spurs in 1999.

“I didn’t even know where San Antonio was in the world,” he said.

Once there, he found “a big, strong, supportive family,” and with them won NBA titles in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.