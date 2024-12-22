Argentina's dollar craze cools under greenback-loving Milei

Argentina's dollar craze cools under greenback-loving Milei

BUENOS AIRES
Argentinas dollar craze cools under greenback-loving Milei

"Dollars, selling dollars!" a money changer shouts to people streaming past in Buenos Aires' financial district.

But there are no takers as Argentina's decades-long dollar craze finally shows signs of cooling.

Over years of high inflation and currency controls, Argentines lined up to trade their increasingly worthless pesos for dollars, propelling the U.S. currency to a record 1,500 pesos on the black market on July 12.

But as the inflation rate slows under cost-cutting President Javier Milei, from 25.5 percent in December 2023 to 2.4 percent in November 2024, the clamor for dollars has quieted, even after Milei pledged on the campaign trail last year to swap the peso for the greenback.

Experts cite several reasons for the fall in demand for dollars. Milei's biting austerity measures have cratered Argentines' purchasing power, shattering their ability to save in hard American cash, the preferred way to create a nest egg.

The experts also point to a tax amnesty launched by the government in July to encourage Argentines to deposit dollars that have been stashed under mattresses and floorboards, or tucked in safety-deposit boxes and offshore accounts.

The scheme has brought in $20 billion in deposits so far, helping ease a dollar shortage.

Meanwhile, the central bank has taken advantage of a stronger peso to build up its dollar reserves from $21 billion when Milei took power a year ago to $32 billion.

In a sign of how times have changed, the black market dollar rate, which at one point was double the official rate, is now nearly aligned with the official rate, at a little over 1,000 pesos to the greenback.

Oscar, one of Buenos Aires' many black-market money changers – they are dubbed "arbolitos,"or little trees, because they plant themselves in the street offering green notes – told AFP that business has slowed dramatically.

"Up to a year ago I was conducting around 40 transactions in a six-hour period. Now I have four, at most, in 10 hours," said Oscar.

In scenes unthinkable just months ago, most of his Argentine customers are now offloading dollars, because they need more pesos to pay bills that have soared since Milei took office and slashed energy and transport subsidies.

Experts warn the peso's strengthening against the dollar may be temporary if, as expected, the effects of the tax amnesty soon wear off or if Milei fails to secure a new cash injection from the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF said last week it was in talks with Argentina on a new program to replace a $44 billion loan agreement set to expire on Dec. 31.

Economist Hernan Letcher credited the tax amnesty with helping stabilize demand for dollars, but said that program and any new IMF cash injection are one-off measures that do not resolve Argentina's currency woes.

"The amnesty dollars aren't yours [don't belong to the state] and you have to pay back the IMF dollars," he said.

Meanwhile, the strengthening of the peso risks hurting exports to Brazil, Argentina's biggest trading partner.

Brazil's currency, the real, fell to a record low against the dollar last week over concerns about its economy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

  2. Sea mine found on Black Sea coast near Istanbul

    Sea mine found on Black Sea coast near Istanbul

  3. Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

    Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

  4. Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

    Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

  5. Regime soldiers hand in weapons to Syria’s new leadership

    Regime soldiers hand in weapons to Syria’s new leadership
Recommended
Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation
Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks

Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks
Input costs in agriculture rise 33 percent annually: Data

Input costs in agriculture rise 33 percent annually: Data
Crude steel production at 3 million tons in November

Crude steel production at 3 million tons in November
Misinformation and online threats after US CEO slaying

Misinformation and online threats after US CEO slaying
Malaysias 1MDB sues Amicorp Group for alleged fraud

Malaysia's 1MDB sues Amicorp Group for alleged fraud
Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria

Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria
WORLD Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

Two recently retired senior Israeli intelligence agents shared new details about a deadly clandestine operation years in the making that targeted Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and Syria using exploding pagers and walkie talkies three months ago.
ECONOMY Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

The prices of certain best-selling cars in the Turkish market are struggling to keep up with soaring inflation, even declining in real terms.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿