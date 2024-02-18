Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

BUENOS AIRES
Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

The Argentine government in January saw its first monthly budget surplus in nearly 12 years, as new President Javier Milei continues to push for strong spending cuts, the Economy Ministry announced.

January was the first full month in office for Milei, a far-right libertarian who took office in December, and it ended with a positive balance for public-sector finances of $589 million at the official exchange rate, the government said.

The figure includes payment of interest on the public debt.

It is "the first (monthly) financial surplus since August 2012, and the first surplus for a January since 2011," the Economy Ministry said, according to the official Telam news agency.

Milei has been negotiating with the International Monetary Fund over its $44 billion loan and has vowed to achieve balance in public finances this year.

"The zero deficit is not negotiable," Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on X, the former Twitter.

Milei, an economist, has advocated sharp cuts in spending and a reduction of public debt on the way to a dollarization of the economy.

Following a 50 percent devaluation of the peso, a lifting of price controls and strong rate increases, Argentina saw an inflation rate for January of 20.6 percent, with a 12-month rate of 254.2 percent.

The year 2023, the final year of the center-left government of Alberto Fernandez, ended with a 211 percent inflation rate.

With poverty affecting 45 percent of the population, Milei has predicted an economic rebound within three months.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

    Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

  2. Turkish top diplomat carries out intense diplomacy for Gaza

    Turkish top diplomat carries out intense diplomacy for Gaza

  3. Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

    Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

  4. OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

    OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

  5. AI support in education under discussion

    AI support in education under discussion
Recommended
Prospects for ceasefire dim as Israel rejects calls to spare Rafah

Prospects for ceasefire dim as Israel rejects calls to spare Rafah
Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial

Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial
Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid

Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid
Ukraine troops withdraw from frontline city Avdiivka

Ukraine troops withdraw from frontline city Avdiivka
Blinken, Chinas Wang discuss Russia, US sanctions

Blinken, China's Wang discuss Russia, US sanctions
Zelensky to rally leaders for support at Munich conference

Zelensky to rally leaders for support at Munich conference
WORLD Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

The Argentine government in January saw its first monthly budget surplus in nearly 12 years, as new President Javier Milei continues to push for strong spending cuts, the Economy Ministry announced.
ECONOMY OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI has concluded a deal with investors that reportedly values the California start-up at $80 billion or more, after a roller-coaster year for the inventor of ChatGPT.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿