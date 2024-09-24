Argentina seeks Maduro's arrest for crimes against humanity

BUENOS AIRES
Courts in Argentina and Venezuela issued warrants for the arrests of each other's presidents on Sept. 23 amid a showdown between "anarcho-capitalist" leader Javier Milei and socialist strongman Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela was first off the mark with its warrant for Argentina's Milei over what it called the "theft" of a Venezuelan plane seized in Buenos Aires for alleged sanctions violations.

A court in Caracas also issued warrants for Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Karina Milei, the president's sister and presidential advisor.

In a tit-for-tat measure hours later, an Argentine court ordered the arrest of Venezuela's Maduro and dozens of aides for crimes against humanity.

Significantly, the court also asked international police organization Interpol to issue a red notice for their capture, local media reported.

The federal court in Buenos Aires accused Venezuela's leaders of organizing the kidnap and torture of Venezuelan citizens, the reports added.

The court invoked the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows countries to prosecute certain serious crimes regardless of where they took place.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello is among those sought.

Venezuela has repeatedly locked horns with Argentina, where Milei, a vocal critic of Maduro-style socialism, took office last December.

The arrest warrant issued by Venezuela for Milei relates to a cargo plane owned by Venezuelan company Emtrasur, which was seized after landing in Argentina in June 2022, before Milei took office.

