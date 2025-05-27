Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

BUENOS AIRES
Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chiefs visit

Argentina has ratified its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and reaffirmed its collaboration with Washington, during a visit to Buenos Aires by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

The decision to pull out of the WHO was initially announced in February by Argentina's President Javier Milei, following in the footsteps of his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump who had said in January the United States would withdraw.

Milei's government justified its departure from the U.N. agency in a statement Monday.

"The WHO's prescriptions do not work because they are not based on science but on political interests and bureaucratic structures that refuse to review their own mistakes," the statement said.

Buenos Aires has previously accused the agency of "disastrous" management during the Covid pandemic with its "caveman quarantine."

The announcement came as Kennedy and Argentine Health Minister Mario Lugones met to define "a joint work agenda that will strengthen transparency and trust in the health system."

"Together with Robert Kennedy, we believe in the future of collaboration in global health. We have similar visions about the path forward," Lugones said.

Kennedy, a controversial Trump pick for health secretary given his vaccine skepticism, is also expected to meet with Milei during his visit.

In a video broadcast at the WHO's annual assembly last week, he urged other governments to withdraw from the agency and create other institutions.

In his speech, Kennedy alleged that the U.N. health agency was under undue influence from China, gender ideology, and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Argentine government also announced a "structural review" of national health agencies to "organize, update, and make transparent the structures and processes" of the health system "that for years operated with overlaps, outdated regulations, and limited oversight."

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

    Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

  2. Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

    Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

  3. Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

    Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

  4. ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

    ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

  5. Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

    Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Recommended
Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader
ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report
Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Syrian reconstruction effort has just begun

Syrian reconstruction effort has 'just begun'
Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day

Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day
Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack

Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack
WORLD Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia said Wednesday it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kiev at a second round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May

Türkiye's economic confidence index edged up to 96.7 in May, marking a slight month-on-month increase of 0.05 percent, according to data released on May 28 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿