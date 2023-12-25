Argentina Congress to discuss economic reforms

BUENOS AIRES

Argentina's government has scheduled emergency sessions of parliament beginning this week to address a package of controversial reforms by President Javier Milei, who has ordered a broad deregulation of the economy.

Milei himself issued the call late on Dec. 22 for Congress to open an extraordinary session from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, following a week of protests by labor unions, tenant groups and leftist organizations against the reforms contained in a presidential decree that needs an endorsement by legislators.

The main focus is the libertarian Milei's mega-decree that changes or scraps more than 350 economic regulations in a country that has grown accustomed to heavy government intervention in the market.

Among the reforms, the text repeals the law on rents, which would abolish the established price ceiling. It also eliminates some worker protections and laws that shield consumers from abusive price increases, at a time when inflation exceeds 160 percent per year and the poverty level has surpassed 40 percent.

Milei's "chainsaw plan" to cut state spending triggered a series of street protests against the government.

To overturn the decree, majorities in both houses of Congress must vote it down. If lawmakers fail to take action, the decree comes into force on Dec. 29.

Milei's far-right party, Freedom Advances, has 40 of the 257 deputies and seven of 72 senators, while the now opposition Peronism retains the largest minority in both houses.