Archaeologists return to eastern Türkiye after half century

Archaeologists return to eastern Türkiye after half century

TUNCELİ
Archaeologists return to eastern Türkiye after half century

Archaeological excavations in Türkiye’s eastern province of Tunceli have resumed after a hiatus of nearly 50 years, uncovering evidence that pushes the region’s known history back around 7,000 years and shedding new light on prehistoric settlement patterns in Upper Mesopotamia.

The excavations are taking place at Tozkoparan Mound, a protected archaeological site in Pertek district, where discoveries are providing important clues about life in the region during the Neolithic and Chalcolithic periods, daily Hürriyet reported.

Archaeological work in Tunceli first began in 1968 as part of rescue excavations conducted ahead of the construction of the Keban Dam. Several sites were investigated, while Paleolithic flint workshops were documented near Tozkoparan.

However, archaeological research largely came to a halt after 1974 amid decades of security challenges in the region. Excavations resumed only after security conditions improved and the opening of the Tunceli Museum in 2020.

According to the excavation team, the site’s deepest excavated layers date to the fifth millennium B.C., indicating that human settlement in the area extends back roughly 7,000 years.

One of the most significant discoveries was a child’s skeleton found during the first excavation season. Radiocarbon dating placed the burial around 4,300 B.C.

Archaeologists believe the child may have died from illness or traumatic injury. The burial’s location within a residential area suggests that prehistoric communities may have buried children close to their homes as part of ritual practices linked to mourning and protection.

DNA and laboratory analyses are continuing at the Tunceli Museum.

Researchers also uncovered massive stone walls belonging to what they describe as a monumental structure. 

Such large-scale architecture is unusual for the period and may have served as either a ceremonial building or an elite residence.

returned,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

    Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

  2. Özel rallies CHP lawmakers behind convention push in disputed session

    Özel rallies CHP lawmakers behind convention push in disputed session

  3. Erdoğan says government not involved in CHP dispute

    Erdoğan says government not involved in CHP dispute

  4. Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia

    Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia

  5. Bahçeli calls on appeals court to make swift decision on CHP case

    Bahçeli calls on appeals court to make swift decision on CHP case
Recommended
Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Özel rallies CHP lawmakers behind convention push in disputed session

Özel rallies CHP lawmakers behind convention push in disputed session
Erdoğan says government not involved in CHP dispute

Erdoğan says government not involved in CHP dispute
Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia

Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia
Bahçeli calls on appeals court to make swift decision on CHP case

Bahçeli calls on appeals court to make swift decision on CHP case
Over 86 pct of Türkiye’s population remains physically inactive: Data

Over 86 pct of Türkiye’s population remains physically inactive: Data
Istanbul cafes introduce strict limits for remote workers

Istanbul cafes introduce strict limits for remote workers
WORLD Russia resupplies Syria air base as it seeks to maintain foothold: WSJ

Russia resupplies Syria air base as it seeks to maintain foothold: WSJ

Russia resupplied its air base in Syria through a cargo ship delivery last month, signaling Moscow’s intention to maintain its strategic military foothold in the country, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
ECONOMY Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia's wheat crop is set to fall by more than a quarter this season, a government report said Tuesday, as farmers face dry conditions and a surge in fuel and fertiliser prices fed by conflict in the Middle East.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿