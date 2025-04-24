Archaeologist turns collected objects into art

AYDIN

Archaeologist Songül Erbay brings nature and art together by creating artworks from tree leaves, branches, stones and dead insects she collected and preserved over 25 years.

Erbay, a 52-year-old archaeologist working at the provincial directorate of culture and tourism, collected materials like leaves, stones, dead insects and branches from excavation sites where she worked over the years, with the intention of turning them into artworks one day.

Despite people around her questioning what could possibly come from "twigs and leaves," Erbay continued collecting with patience. She stored the materials she gathered over the years in special boxes.

After retiring last year, Erbay turned part of her home into a workshop to realize her long-held dream.

Using discarded cardboard as a background, Erbay began creating artworks from the things she collected, without using any chemical treatment or paint.

She uses the items in their original form without altering their integrity, and some of her works also include visuals of ancient cities. Erbay is currently preparing for an exhibition she plans to open.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Erbay said she aims to highlight the richness of nature and the importance of recycling through her work.

Expressing her deep love for nature, she added, “I enjoy turning the objects I’ve collected into artworks. I believe I am drawing attention to environmental awareness. I take many materials that people usually walk past and, with an archaeologist’s perspective, turn them into artworks, combining nature and archaeology with art, creativity, and recycling. That is the most important thing for me. Sometimes I use my daughter’s discarded tablet box, or a frame left next to the trash. After ensuring proper hygiene, I repurpose them. It makes me really happy.”

Erbay noted that people are often surprised to see how discarded natural items can be transformed into art.

“People usually react to me collecting so many things in daily life. Although some support me, others say, ‘What are you going to do with all this stuff?’ or ‘What use is this junk?’ But when they see the artworks I’ve created, they genuinely can’t hide their admiration. And that really makes me happy. It shows that it all served a purpose.”