Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

ISTANBUL
Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Turkish home appliances maker Arçelik has announced that its new factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has commenced production.

The plant will produce refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, air conditioners and other home appliances, Arçelik said in a filing with Borsa İstanbul.

Initially starting operations with refrigerators, the factory currently has an annual refrigerator capacity of 750,000 units, it added.

“It is expected that the factory, primarily selling to the domestic market, is expected to provide employment for up to 4,000 people when operating at full capacity,” Arçelik said.

The factory, in which Arçelik invested $78 million, covers a total area of 135,000 square meters.

In September, the company officially inaugurated a $110 million factory in Egypt.

The factory will initially focus on the production of refrigerators and ovens, with plans to produce other home appliance categories in the future, Arçelik said in a statement last month.

It is projected that approximately 2,000 jobs will be created, and the annual production volume is expected to reach 1.5 million units when operating at full capacity, it noted.

Bangladesh , Borsa Istanbul,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

    Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

  2. FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

    FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

  3. Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

    Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

  4. Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

    Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

  5. Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack

    Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack
Recommended
Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

Binance Blockchain Week to keep Momentum in Web3

Binance Blockchain Week to keep 'Momentum' in Web3
Climate finance for billions of dollars at stake at COP29

Climate finance for billions of dollars at stake at COP29
Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls

Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls
OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices

OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices
Boeing delivers 27 MAX jets in September despite strike

Boeing delivers 27 MAX jets in September despite strike
WORLD Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved parliament on Wednesday ahead of Oct. 27 snap elections, banking on his honeymoon popularity and a fragmented opposition to lead his scandal-tainted party to victory.

ECONOMY Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Turkish home appliances maker Arçelik has announced that its new factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has commenced production.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿