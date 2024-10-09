Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

ISTANBUL

Turkish home appliances maker Arçelik has announced that its new factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has commenced production.

The plant will produce refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, air conditioners and other home appliances, Arçelik said in a filing with Borsa İstanbul.

Initially starting operations with refrigerators, the factory currently has an annual refrigerator capacity of 750,000 units, it added.

“It is expected that the factory, primarily selling to the domestic market, is expected to provide employment for up to 4,000 people when operating at full capacity,” Arçelik said.

The factory, in which Arçelik invested $78 million, covers a total area of 135,000 square meters.

In September, the company officially inaugurated a $110 million factory in Egypt.

The factory will initially focus on the production of refrigerators and ovens, with plans to produce other home appliance categories in the future, Arçelik said in a statement last month.

It is projected that approximately 2,000 jobs will be created, and the annual production volume is expected to reach 1.5 million units when operating at full capacity, it noted.