Apple wants to keep diversity programs ditched by other firms

Apple's board of directors has recommended shareholders vote against a proposal to end the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, going against the grain of decisions by other large U.S. corporates.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, proposed Apple shareholders consider ending the firm's DEI program to prevent lawsuits following a 2023 Supreme Court's ruling against affirmative action in universities.

But the Apple board has recommended voting against the proposal when it meets late this month.

"The proposal inappropriately attempts to restrict Apple's ability to manage its own ordinary business operations, people and teams, and business strategies," said the board, which includes Tim Cook, the company's boss, accusing the think-tank of trying to "micromanage" the company.

The proposal will be put to a shareholder vote at Apple's annual general meeting on Feb. 25.

Following in the footsteps of McDonald's, Ford, Walmart and a host of others, Meta became the latest U.S. firm to end its DEI programs.

The Jan.10 announcement by Meta which owns Facebook and Instagram, comes amid what it described as "a changing legal and policy landscape."

President-elect Donald Trump has been a harsh critic of Meta and its owner Mark Zuckerberg for years.

Zuckerberg has been moving aggressively to reconcile with Trump since his election in November, including donating $1 million to his inauguration fund and hiring a Republican as his public affairs chief.

Republicans are also fiercely against DEI programs in corporate America, many of which were established in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter movement and the nation's attempt to reckon with longstanding racial disparities.

