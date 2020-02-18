Apple to miss revenue target due to coronavirus

  • February 18 2020 11:18:55

Apple to miss revenue target due to coronavirus

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Apple to miss revenue target due to coronavirus

The smart-device giant Apple announced that its revenues are expected to underperform in the first three months of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Following the epidemic, Apple was forced to close its plants and several stores in the virus-hit country and this situation will constrain global iPhone supply temporarily, the firm said on Feb. 17.

Apple posted $91.8 billion revenue in the October-December period and forecast $63-67 billion revenue in the first three months of 2020.

"Work is starting to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated," Apple noted.

Besides a narrowed global supply, iPhone sales were also affected by the novel coronavirus as the demand for Apple devices decreased in China due to closed stores.

Apple said: "As a result, we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter due to two main factors."

The firm underlined that it reopens its stores gradually.

The effects of device supply shortages will be temporary on the firm's global revenues, it added.

The virus, which was first detected in December in the city of Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province, has caused over 1,800 deaths so far, with more than 72,000 confirmed cases.

After the fatal disease, Chinese New Year vacation was extended from Jan. 30 to mid-February in several cities.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak international health emergency.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  5. A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed

    A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed
Recommended
Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project
Apparel sector sets $19 bln export target in 2020

Apparel sector sets $19 bln export target in 2020
Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020
Turkeys budget posts $3.6 bln surplus in January

Turkey's budget posts $3.6 bln surplus in January
Survey forecasts interest rates drop in Turkey

Survey forecasts interest rates drop in Turkey
Angel investments amount to $102 mln in 2019

Angel investments amount to $102 mln in 2019
WORLD SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Feb. 17 but was unable to land its rocket booster on an autonomous ship, missing a key milestone.    
ECONOMY Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan, Turkey’s leading defense company, has signed a new contract regarding the MİLGEM, a national warship program, project.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 away on Feb. 17 night to raise hopes for UEFA Champions League.