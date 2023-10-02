Apple blames software bug for overheating iPhone 15 models 

Apple blames software bug for overheating iPhone 15 models 

NEW YORK
Apple blames software bug for overheating iPhone 15 models

Apple has blamed a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to heat up and spark complaints about becoming too hot to handle.

The company said that it was working on an update to the iOS17 system that powers the iPhone 15 lineup to prevent the devices from becoming uncomfortably hot and is working with apps that are running in ways “causing them to overload the system."

It’s not unusual for new iPhones to get uncomfortably warm during the first few days of use .

The devices also can get hot when using apps such as video games and augmented reality technology that require a lot of processing power, but the heating issues with the iPhone 15 models have gone beyond those typical situations.

In its acknowledgement, Apple stressed that the trouble isn't related to the sleek titanium casing that houses the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max instead of the stainless steel used on older smartphones.

Apple also dismissed speculation that the overheating problem in the new models might be tied to a shift from its proprietary Lightning charging cable to the more widely used USB-C port that allowed it to comply with a mandate issued by European regulators.

Although Apple expressed confidence that the overheating issue can be quickly fixed with the upcoming software updates, the problem still could dampen sales of its marquee product at time when the company has faced three consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines in overall sales.

The downturn has affected iPhone sales, which fell by a combined 4 percent in the nine months covered by Apple's past three fiscal quarters compared with a year earlier.

Apple is trying to pump up its sales in part by raising the starting price for its top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max to $1,200, an increase of $100, or 9 percent, from last year's comparable model.

Iphone, economy,

WORLD At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain

At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

    Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

  2. At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain

    At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain

  3. At least 10 killed in Mexico church roof collapse

    At least 10 killed in Mexico church roof collapse

  4. Slovenian ‘Queen of Gastronomy’ and woman willpower

    Slovenian ‘Queen of Gastronomy’ and woman willpower

  5. Şimşek to meet with international investors

    Şimşek to meet with international investors
Recommended
White goods sales continue to rise

White goods sales continue to rise
Şimşek to meet with international investors

Şimşek to meet with international investors
More countries may turn to Türkiye for gas supplies

More countries may turn to Türkiye for gas supplies
Indonesia to launch China-funded high-speed rail

Indonesia to launch China-funded high-speed rail
Residential properties losing appeal as ‘investment’

Residential properties losing appeal as ‘investment’
Panama Canal announces further transit curb

Panama Canal announces further transit curb
WORLD At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain

At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain

A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

ECONOMY Şimşek to meet with international investors

Şimşek to meet with international investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will hold meetings with international investors this month.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”