Anti-terror initiative set to enter new phase: Kurtulmuş

Gökçe Aytulu - ISTANBUL
Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said on Nov. 7 the government’s ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative is preparing to move into a new phase, signaling fresh momentum in the country’s peace initiative.

His remarks came during a meeting in Istanbul with editor-in-chiefs of media outlets. The process is advancing under the oversight of a parliamentary commission Kurtulmuş chairs, which postponed its Nov. 6 session to next week to finalize key decisions, including whether to send a delegation to meet jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The 51-member panel had been expected to debate a proposal to dispatch lawmakers to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul, an idea introduced by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and drawn backing from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The planned visit is part of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative. Under the campaign, PKK has declared a ceasefire, laid down arms, disbanded its forces and announced withdrawal from Türkiye to northern Iraq.

The DEM Party has facilitated indirect contact between Ankara and Öcalan, with party delegations regularly visiting İmralı, most recently on Nov. 3. MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar also met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Oct. 30.

Erdoğan described the meeting as “promising” and “constructive,” signaling renewed momentum in the anti-terrorism initiative.

Kurtulmuş said the commission could approve the İmralı visit if a “qualified majority” of 31 votes is reached. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) holds 22 seats on the panel, while the DEM Party and MHP together have nine — enough to meet the threshold if they align. The stance of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), with 11 seats, remains uncertain.

Next week, the commission is expected to hear briefings from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın on the process. The findings will be compiled into a report to be presented to parliament’s general assembly later this month.

Karabakh victory opens path to lasting peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan
