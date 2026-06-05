Antalya introduces smoke-free beaches in bid to curb cigarette pollution

ANTALYA

Several of Antalya’s most popular public beaches will become smoke-free starting June 5, as the Mediterranean tourism hub launches a new environmental initiative aimed at reducing cigarette-butt pollution and protecting marine ecosystems ahead of its preparations to host the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31).

The measure will initially be introduced at the public beaches of Lara, Belek, Çamyuva and Beach Park under the “Blue Mediterranean Initiative,” a program coordinated by the Antalya Governor’s Office and focused on marine conservation and sustainable coastal management.

Project coordinator Ebru Şahin said cigarette butts pose a far greater threat to the marine environment than many people realize. Research conducted in cooperation with Akdeniz University’s Faculty of Fisheries revealed large accumulations of cigarette waste on the seabed.

“Images taken from the sea floor showed what at first appeared to be marine organisms or sponges, but were actually cigarette butts,” Şahin said. “They accumulate among sand and pebbles, are carried into the sea by currents and cause serious damage to the ecosystem. Protecting the seas begins with small behavioral changes.”

The smoke-free beach program will initially apply to public beaches operated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. According to Şahin, the initiative seeks to create family-friendly coastal areas where children are not exposed to second-hand smoke and where cigarette waste is prevented from reaching the sea.

The project follows similar policies adopted in several countries. France has expanded smoke-free beach zones across the country, while Spain has designated hundreds of beaches as smoke-free. Belgium, Italy and Australia have also introduced restrictions on smoking in coastal areas, particularly at family-oriented beaches.

The initiative forms part of a broader sustainability campaign in Antalya. Drinking-water refill stations are being installed across the city, while deposit-return machines for recyclable containers are being expanded. Residents and visitors will be able to refill reusable bottles free of charge, reducing dependence on single-use plastics.