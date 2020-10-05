Annual inflation stands at 11.75% in September

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey posted an annual increase of 11.75% in consumer prices in the last month, the country's statistical authority said on Oct. 5. 

In September, the annual inflation rate dropped slightly by 0.02 percentage points from 11.77% in August, TÜİK announced.

The highest monthly increase was seen in miscellaneous goods and services with 25.17% in September, according to TÜİK data.

It was followed by health at 15.09% and food and non-alcoholic beverages at 14.95%, while the lowest increase was in alcoholic beverages and tobacco - 0.68%.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey showed that a group of 14 economists forecast an average annual inflation rate 12.20% for September.

Turkey's new economic program, unveiled last week, targeted 10.5% inflation rate for this year-end.

