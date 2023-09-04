Annual inflation rate accelerates to 58.9 percent

Annual inflation rate accelerates to 58.9 percent

ANKARA
Annual inflation rate accelerates to 58.9 percent

Consumer prices rose more than expected in August, bringing the annual inflation rate from 47.8 percent in July to 58.9 percent, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

“We are absolutely determined to fight inflation,” Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said after TÜİK released the data on Sept. 4.

“We know that the fight against inflation will take some time. We are in the transition period. We will do whatever is necessary - monetary tightening, credit policy and income policies - to bring inflation under control and then lower it,” Şimşek wrote on X.

Economists expected consumer prices to advance by 7.3 percent last month from July, which should have pushed the annual rate upward to around 56.4 percent.

Transport costs climbed 16.6 percent in August from July, while food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose by 8.5 percent, for an annualized increase of 72.9 percent.

Clothing prices increased by 8.3 percent month-on-month, while housing prices were up 6.7 percent, which brought the annual rise to around 25 percent. Communication costs rose 4.3 percent last month compared with July.

Health and restaurant prices advanced 7.98 percent and 7.1 percent month-on-month, respectively, according to the TÜİK data.

Rate hikes

The Central Bank has been raising its key policy rate to support the fight against inflation.

The bank has hiked the one-week repo auction rate by a cumulative 1,650 bps since June. Last month alone, it delivered a larger-than-expected 750pbs hike in the policy rate to 25 percent.

“We will begin to feel some of the cumulative positive effects of our rate hike decisions, along with our quantitative and selective tightening decisions in late 2023 and particularly in the underlying trend of inflation in the second quarter of 2024,” Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said in July in a speech at the presentation of the Inflation Report. 

Erkan took the helm at the Central Bank in early June after the May elections.

In the minutes of the latest rate-setting meeting in August released last week, the bank said that inflation will hover close to the upper bound of the forecast range - 62 percent - in the Inflation Report and then, given the monetary tightening stance, disinflation will be established in 2024.

Türkiye, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

    Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

  2. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

  3. Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

    Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

  4. Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

    Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

  5. At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

    At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Recommended
US retailers voice alarm at rising theft

US retailers voice alarm at rising theft
Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link

Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link
KKM deposits decline, show data

KKM deposits decline, show data
Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August
Companies experiencing labor shortage: Chamber head

Companies experiencing labor shortage: Chamber head
Crude steel output rises nearly 8 percent

Crude steel output rises nearly 8 percent
Authorities mull over new rules for Airbnb rentals

Authorities mull over new rules for Airbnb rentals

WORLD Biden disappointed that Xi set to miss G20

Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.

ECONOMY Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

SPORTS Turkish women atop European volleyball

Turkish women atop European volleyball

The nation was in a jubilant mood on Sept. 4, buoyed by the success of the Turkish women’s volleyball national team the previous night.