Annual increase in home prices eases again

Annual increase in home prices eases again

ANKARA
Annual increase in home prices eases again

The home prices across Türkiye rose by 68 percent in January annually, easing from the 75.5 percent year-on-year increase in December 2023, data from the Central Bank have shown.

In January 2023, the annual increase in home prices was 153 percent and had even hit 189 percent in September 2022.

The residential property price index (RPPI) advanced 2.3 percent in January from the previous month, the Central Bank said on March 18.

The monthly increase, however, accelerated from 1.2 percent in December 2023.

In real terms, the annual increase in RPPI was 1.4 percent in January.

The RPPI for new dwellings climbed 68.5 percent, while the year-on-year increase in the index for existing dwellings was 68.1 percent.

The average home price in Türkiye was 30,900 Turkish Liras ($957) per square meter, according to the numbers from the bank.

In Istanbul, residential property prices rose by 54.5 percent from a year ago, with prices standing at 45,130 liras per square meter. The annual increases in new and existing dwellings in the country’s largest city were 56.2 percent and 53.3 percent, respectively.

In Ankara, prices of residential properties surged 85.6 percent compared to January 2023 to 24,373 liras/square meter.

In the western province of İzmir, Türkiye’s third largest city by population, the annual increase in the RPPI was 70.4 percent to 35,685 liras.

High property prices were largely blamed for the decline in home sales for months.

However, Türkiye’s housing market bounced back in February. In February, a total of 93,902 homes were sold across the country, pointing to a 17.3 percent increase from the same month of last year.

Home sales declined constantly between August and December 2023. The contraction in the housing market continued into the first month of 2024, when residential property sales plunged 17.8 percent year-on-year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Competition watchdog issues injunction against Meta

Competition watchdog issues injunction against Meta
LATEST NEWS

  1. Competition watchdog issues injunction against Meta

    Competition watchdog issues injunction against Meta

  2. Erdoğan hails 'Çanakkale stance' to mark key victory

    Erdoğan hails 'Çanakkale stance' to mark key victory

  3. Prominent journalist Ali Sirmen dies aged 84

    Prominent journalist Ali Sirmen dies aged 84

  4. Annual increase in home prices eases again

    Annual increase in home prices eases again

  5. Short-term external debt stock at $175 billion

    Short-term external debt stock at $175 billion
Recommended
Short-term external debt stock at $175 billion

Short-term external debt stock at $175 billion
Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek
Meta investigated over illicit drug sales

Meta investigated over illicit drug sales
Inflation expectations rise again in March

Inflation expectations rise again in March
Passenger traffic at airports hits 29.5 million in two months

Passenger traffic at airports hits 29.5 million in two months
Türkiye’s gas production may rise to 13 bcm by 2050

Türkiye’s gas production may rise to 13 bcm by 2050
WORLD Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of Mad Max

Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of 'Mad Max'

The U.N. children's agency chief offered a dire assessment Sunday of the chaotic situation in Haiti, saying it was "almost like a scene out of 'Mad Max,'" which depicted a violent and lawless post-apocalyptic future.
ECONOMY Annual increase in home prices eases again

Annual increase in home prices eases again

The home prices across Türkiye rose by 68 percent in January annually, easing from the 75.5 percent year-on-year increase in December 2023, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence broke out between supporters of Trabzonspor and players from Fenerbahçe after a Turkish top-flight league match on Sunday.
﻿