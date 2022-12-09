Ankara’s first business club and working center inaugurated

ANKARA

Assembly One Tower, Ankara’s first multi-purpose business center and workplace designed to serve the capital’s business and diplomatic community was inaugurated in the city’s developing business district.

Located in the 8,000 square meter area of the One Tower shopping center in Ankara’s Oran district, the Assembly One Tower is named as the “Finest Future of Business” by its founding partners, businessmen İsmet Öztanık and Yiğit Şatıroğlu.

A reception held for the inauguration by Öztanık and Şatıroğlu gathered prominent figures of the diplomatic community, business world and social life. Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, his deputy Mehmet Fatih Kacır, head of the Presidential Digital Transformation Office Ali Taha Koç, Ambassador of Indonesia Lalu Mohammed Iqbal, Chargé d’Affairs of the British Embassy Ajay Sharma, Ambassador of Canada Jamal Khokhar, Ambassador of Djibouti Aden Houssein Abdillahi and head of the Ankara Trade Chamber Gürsel Baran were among the participants.

“With Assembly One Tower, we introduce a brand-new working experience to the Ankara business world. We bring together members of the social, business and diplomatic life and creative industries,” Öztanık said at the reception.

Given the need for hybrid working spaces, the Assembly One Tower offers joint furnished offices, lounges, duplex loft-style offices with private terraces up to 500 square meters, restaurants as well as private areas for the users, Öztanık stressed.

“Our objective is to maintain efficiency, sharing and sustainability of the resources and endure an ecosystem that produces through networks and social solidarity as the essential parts of business life,” he added.

For his part, Şatıroğlu underlined the fact that the new normal has ended the separation of working place and living place and stressed “I am very excited that the most up-to-date example of the space, content and service opportunities that Assembly has created is taking place in the most active capital of this geography.”

In terms of real estate, he highlighted the Assembly One Tower as a very valuable repurposing project on a global scale.

Apart from working places, the Assembly One Tower includes a space for arts and culture where regular exhibitions will be held. It will also hold panels, forums and other social events throughout the year.