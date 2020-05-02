Ankara steps up medical device development amid virus

  • May 02 2020 13:39:18

Ankara steps up medical device development amid virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara steps up medical device development amid virus

Seeking to stem the hundreds of millions of dollars it costs annually to buy medical devices from abroad, Turkey has stepped up its efforts to develop and produce these devices within the country instead.

Expenses for importing medical devices such as respirators or X-ray systems reached more than $8 billion in the last five years, while there has also been a gradual decline.

Over the last month Turkey also rushed to set up mass production of mechanical ventilators, devices critical for treating COVID-19 patients.

Defense and technology firms Baykar, Aselsan, and Arçelik supported medical technology firm BIOSYS' mechanical ventilator model rolling 100 units off the production line in just two weeks.

As part of the project, 5,000 units will be produced by the end of May. The price is around $15,000-$20,000 but Turkish-made units will cost less than half of that.

With severe shortness of breath a hallmark of the virus, the pandemic has raised the need for medical ventilators, resulting in a fresh impetus for defense, technology and automotive companies across the globe to research and manufacture the devices.

Meanwhile, Turkish defense giant Aselsan is focused on medical imaging devices, including magnetic resonance (MR) and X-ray machines.  It developed a mobile X-ray system and focused on mass production,
according to information provided by Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency.

The system, which can be portable, is expected to be ready in one-and-a-half years, the presidency noted.

As part of its efforts, Aselsan produced several parts of the X-ray system domestically, such as the generator, collimator, detector, and cables.

The device was also designed by the defense giant.  Aselsan also focused on producing other medical equipment such as MR machines.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

    Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

  2. US seeks assurances from Turkey on S-400s

    US seeks assurances from Turkey on S-400s

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

    Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,258 as recoveries near 54,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,258 as recoveries near 54,000
Recommended
Turkeys contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus
Turkish lessons to be aired for Australia, New Zealand

Turkish lessons to be aired for Australia, New Zealand
Turkey rescues asylum seekers pushed away by Greece

Turkey rescues asylum seekers pushed away by Greece

Turkish, European Commision presidents discuss COVID-19

Turkish, European Commision presidents discuss COVID-19
More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation

More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation

Turkish plane with 2nd batch of virus aid lands in US

Turkish plane with 2nd batch of virus aid lands in US
WORLD White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress

The White House on May 1 blocked the U.S.'s top infectious disease expert from testifying before Congress next week.

ECONOMY Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Turkey’s largest oil refiner Tüpraş will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day İzmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns hit fuel demand, the firm has said in a stock exchange filing.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 