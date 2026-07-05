Ankara ready for NATO summit amid large-scale buildup

ANKARA

Ankara will serve as the crucible for global diplomacy on July 7–8, as Türkiye hosts one of the most consequential NATO summits in history to unite all 32 member states under a renewed strategic vision.

The 36th NATO leaders summit is expected to bring heads of state and government from all members, along with invited partners, roughly 100 ministers, senior diplomats and thousands of international guests.

Turkish officials say the event will mark a key moment in shaping what some are calling “NATO 3.0,” a reference to an emerging strategic concept aimed at redefining the alliance’s future security posture.

About 3,000 journalists, camera crews and international media representatives have been accredited to cover the summit, making it one of the largest press gatherings in NATO summit history. The International Media Center has been set up at the Presidential National Library in Ankara.

The media facility will include roughly 1,800 workspaces, around 100 live broadcast positions, editing rooms, interview zones and dedicated television studios. Seven hotels have been designated for press accommodation, with transportation provided by 45 buses.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT will handle international distribution of summit coverage, deploying 96 cameras, 18 live broadcast vehicles and operations across 26 broadcast points.

Security will be extensive, with more than 56,200 police and gendarmerie personnel deployed across Ankara. In addition, 639 cybersecurity personnel will conduct round-the-clock monitoring and digital threat prevention.

Officials also plan large-scale citywide messaging and branding efforts, with about 5,000 outdoor advertising points across Ankara displaying summit-related visuals, as well as campaigns tied to Türkiye’s COP31 presidency, defense industry promotion and tourism branding under GoTürkiye.

Participants will be routed through three airports — Esenboğa Airport, Ankara Airport and Mürted Airfield, which will handle cargo flights.

The summit will focus on the steps taken regarding the decision to increase defense investments, the alliance’s deterrence and defense efforts, Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on July 5.

The leaders are expected to discuss Euro-Atlantic threats, risks and challenges at a strategic level, Duran said in a statement.

As part of the summit, Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdoğan will host the visiting heads of state and government and their spouses at a reception and dinner to be held at the Presidential Complex on July 7.